Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

