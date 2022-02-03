Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

