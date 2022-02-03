Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

