Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.