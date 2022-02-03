Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.