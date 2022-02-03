Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EQR opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

