Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.46-$13.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.01.

NYSE ESS traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.53. 8,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,352. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $240.19 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.76.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

