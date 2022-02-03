Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.43-$7.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $314.53 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $244.70 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.22 and a 200 day moving average of $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

