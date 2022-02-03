Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $244.70 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

