Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.43-$7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.33-$18.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

NYSE EL opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $244.70 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.05.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

