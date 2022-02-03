Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Stake Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 78.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

EUCR stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.