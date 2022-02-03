Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($117.98) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.46.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

