Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Euroz’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About Euroz
