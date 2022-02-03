Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

