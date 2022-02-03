Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

