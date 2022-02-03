Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 860,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

