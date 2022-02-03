F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

