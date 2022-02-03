F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

