FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth $406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

