Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

