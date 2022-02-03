Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $13.17 on Monday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $66,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732 over the last ninety days. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

