Feathercoin Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $427.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

