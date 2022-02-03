Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $301.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

