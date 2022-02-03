Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 24,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

