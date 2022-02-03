FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.40. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

