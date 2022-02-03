Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 86.0% over the last three years.

NYSE FMO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

