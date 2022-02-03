Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $240.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

