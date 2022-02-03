Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 164,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,712,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,472,000 after buying an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 120,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,444,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,082.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,495.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

