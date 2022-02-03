Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $308.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

