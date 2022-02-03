Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 986 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 97.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

