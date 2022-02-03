Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 516,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.