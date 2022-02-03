Financial Review: Puxin (NYSE:NEW) vs. Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -1,221.55% -34.60% Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puxin and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million 0.04 -$4.93 million ($2.47) -0.87 Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.90 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -34.50

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Puxin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

