First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

BUSE stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

