First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

