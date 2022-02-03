First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $276,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

