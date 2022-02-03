First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $564.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial by 168.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

