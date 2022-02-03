First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $168,714 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

