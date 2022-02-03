First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,579. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

