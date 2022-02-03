First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,465. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.