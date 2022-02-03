First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

VMC stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

