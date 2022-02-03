First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,089 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

