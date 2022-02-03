First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,618,000 after buying an additional 125,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 26.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of -722.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

