First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

