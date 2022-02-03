First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

