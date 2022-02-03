First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Solar by 247.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

