First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FPF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 165,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,482,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,707 shares during the period.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

