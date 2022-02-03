First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

