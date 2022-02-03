First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

