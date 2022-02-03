First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. First United has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

