Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

FISV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,457. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.