Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fisker by 121.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fisker by 490.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

